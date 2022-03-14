Eye-popping price of fresh veggies linked to bigger issues

news, latest-news,

"Woah, cauliflower, you expensive!" one of my friends wrote on recent a social media post accompanying a picture of $7.90 brassicas piled high at Fairy Meadow Woolies. You'd have to really be craving cauliflower to shell out almost eight bucks for one vegetable. But $8 wont even buy you four litres of petrol - so maybe the cauli is a better deal. It seems we'll soon be seeing more eye-popping prices, as the rising cost of fuel - pushed ever higher since the invasion of Ukraine - puts a squeeze on transport and drives up the cost of living. After two years of pandemic-related economic shocks: wage freezes, business closures, job losses and underemployment, you have to wonder how much more households can take. With a budget at the end of the month - and an election not long after - people will be looking to our leaders to get through (more) tough times. Read more: With rising living costs, how much is the average Illawarra grocery bill? Scott Morrison says the government will seek to ease cost of living pressures in the budget, but has warned that the factors driving up fuel prices - and therefore grocery bills - need to be addressed at a global level. It doesn't happen often, but I wholeheartedly agree with the Prime Minister here. However, as we watch the world try to act over Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, it's pretty clear that the thing we need to do "on a global level" is stop reliance on fossil fuels. Reliance of other countries on oil and gas from Russia and others like it means politicians like Putin continue to hold power. The fallout, as the world imposes sanctions and bans Russian oil imports, means the price of fuel - and cauliflower - will go up. Maybe - just like the fires, the recent floods and the spread of diseases - this is another sign that we need to act faster to limit global warming. From a recent survey of thousands of regional Australians, we know know that - for our readers - the issues people care most about this election are health and the environment. Now, it's clearly also going to be a cost of living election too. As we think about who we want to lead our next government, we need to remember that you can't unlink these issues. If we want to be able to afford fresh veggies - we need our leaders to act on the bigger issues too. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/0faf0b87-12ed-4f9d-b824-96da5a81463d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg