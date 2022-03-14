news, latest-news,

This April the annual Easter Show will make it's way back to Towradgi Beach Hotel for the first time since the pandemic began. Despite COVID-19 still lingering, hotel manager Adrian Hall said people were "dying to get back" to events and entertainment like this, with their calendar starting to fill up each weekend. Read more: Ex-cop to spill secrets behind homicide at show in Thirroul Previously, the Easter Show would see up to 4000 people stop by for the rides, side-show alley, fairy floss, farm animals and meet the Easter Bunny with a "good turnout" still expected for Saturday April 16. "We are hoping its a good turnout," Mr Hall said. "I think there's a bit more confidence in the market at the moment." The popular venue also expects their annual food and wine festival to also make a return later in the year, whilst top Australian and international musicians are booking shows at their music hall Waves again. The hotel uses outside booking agents (which management said were backlogged with rescheduling postponed events), but music revellers can expect to see a sizeable roster of artists scheduled for the second half of 2022. Until then, major acts like Ocean Alley will be peppered through the calendar alongside tribute acts and other events. "It's been very hard with travel and venue restrictions, we've obviously been faced a lot of postponements, it's been a bit of a roller-coaster ride," Mr Hall said. "But we are seeing a lot more confidence with bands and booking agents at the moment they're all very keen to get out and celebrity the return of live gigs." Read more: Handout of $100k to kickstart new Kiama music festival It's not only exciting to see smiles on punter's faces, Mr Hall said, bringing big events back also brings more work for their 70 employees. "We're just excited to fill our calendar with good entertainment .. and provide employment for our staff," he said. The TBH Easter Show will run for one day only on April 16, with two sessions: 10am to 2pm, and 1pm to 5pm. Entry is free, though patrons can purchase a wristband for unlimited rides. There will be dodgem cars, a Ferris wheel, giant slide, sideshow games, snow cones, fairy floss and other food stalls, free entertainment plus a visit from the Easter Bunny. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/34776ba6-74d8-430a-8db2-2e292c153f16.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg