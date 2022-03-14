news, latest-news,

A life in a different country is a daunting prospect, but a local high school helps smooth the way for the Illawarra's newest student arrivals. Warrawong is home to one of just 17 Intensive English Centres in NSW - they provide a 12-month specialist support program to kids who have just arrived in Australia from all over the world. Principal Brad Hughes said the long-running program was a natural fit for the school. "Warrawong has a long and proud history of multiculturalism - about 56 per cent of our students have English as a second language, and we have 39 different nationalities," he said. Read more: The Illawarra suburbs identified as most at risk from flooding and climate change Mr Hughes said events like upcoming Harmony Day, and the World Cup helped students forge connections. Other events, such as COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine were more damaging, particularly for students who had experienced war. Alison Seymour is head teacher of the centre, and said it saw a significant downturn over the pandemic. "We went from 70-90 students to just three, we really struggled," she said. "Staff were deployed to other schools to support culturally and linguistically diverse students. "Right now we don't have any students from refugee backgrounds, but we are waiting with open arms for them to be resettled." Ms Seymour said one of the most rewarding parts of working in the centre was watching students' confidence in their new home grow. "Some students you don't see smile for a whole year - when they do, it's just beautiful." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/4c0afa60-8b3d-4025-8356-557ae133cd19.jpg/r0_303_5947_3663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg