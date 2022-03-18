Tranquil garden retreat in Farmborough Heights

news, latest-news, Farmborough Heights, property, real estate, Brailey, bright and cheerful, feature property, inspect now

Feature Property Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 0 Custom-designed with a three bedroom main level plus self-contained downstairs accommodation, this address provides a wonderfully flexible prospect for home hunters and investors alike. Offering spotless interiors and leafy rear outlooks to gum trees and greenery, the home on 721sqm enjoys a peaceful setting minutes from local schools, cafes, shops and transport services. Either a fabulous two-for-one investment or live comfortably in one and rent out the other. The well-proportioned lounge room boasts timber floors and an air-conditioning unit while the neat kitchen has a linked meals space and ample storage including a corner pantry. Charming outdoor areas have proudly maintained yards, flat lawns and even a footbridge. There's a full-width mirrored robe in main bed, and a bathtub plus shower in the modern main bath. The secluded studio-style lower level is perfect for the older teen or parents-in-law. A spacious layout displays lounge/bed, eat-in kitchen, laundry and private access. This property is footsteps to Wollongong bus stop, tennis courts, local children park and motorway. Also only moments away from Wollongong CBD and about seven minutes to the motorway for your northern/southern travels. Inspect soon so you can enjoy a unique home in a great location with the peaceful leafy surroundings making you feel relaxed. Contact Luke Velevski from First National Wollongong now.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/5f85a4b8-9d12-4d43-85b9-e605fb9cf2c5.jpg/r0_152_3000_1847_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg