Ladies and gentleman, start your lawn mowers. From Woonona to Kiama , hard-working club volunteers were busy using the brief rain-free windows at the weekend, in a bid to be prepared for on-field action. The Illawarra Rugby season is due to kick off in a fortnight, but it will be heavy going after a month of record rainfall, which has left fields boggy and the grass long. Read more: Recent floods impact Sydney Water supply in Picton, Bargo and other parts of Wollondilly At Ocean Park, the rugby and football club members were on hand with their push mowers just trying to make the best of a bad situation. Remarkably, JJ Kelly was the venue for the only Illawarra Premier League game played on turf this season, between Coniston and Bulli, which ended in a 2-all draw on Saturday. It's one of just three games IPL games played so far this season, the other two and Tarrawanna's 6-nil win over Sydney's FC Eagles in the Australia Cup played on the synthetic Ian McLennan Park at Kembla Grange. "I'm not sure where we're training this week," Coniston coach Rob Jonovski said. "The back fields are still very long, but at least were lucky enough to get some game time." Read more: Ghost mushrooms light up Puckeys in Fairy Meadow Among the wash out games included Woonona's home fixture against South Coast United. Tarrawanna coach Scott Chipperfield remained uncertain about the club hosting Coniston at Tarrawanna Oval on Sunday afternoon. "They mowed there on the weekend, but it's not looking too good," he said. "They were only able to take a bit off the top, so there's plenty of work to do to prepare the pitch, especially if there's more rain forecast." Read more: Rain leads to calls for new synthetic pitch in the Illawarra It comes as Cricket Illawarra has managed to play just four full rounds this season and the women's competition, girls final and lower grade synthetic matches have all been abandoned. Last Friday's Kembla Grange Classic, was moved to Goulburn due to the huge amounts of rain to fall on the track. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

