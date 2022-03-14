news, latest-news,

Two men who were set to stand trial over the crash that killed a Kiama teenager will have to wait another two more months to have their day in court. Arpan Sharma, an Indian student and part-time cleaner, and Indian national Jaskaran Singh have pleaded not guilty to several driving charges related to the death of 19-year-old Libby Ruge. Sharma was the front-seat passenger when he allegedly pulled the handbrake up in a silver Toyota Camry that Singh was allegedly driving dangerously, before the car hit Ms Ruge and her two friends outside Collegians club the night of November 7, 2020. Read more: Drunk woman leads police on pursuit with distressed child in front seat: court The men were due to stand trial in Wollongong District Court on Monday but the case was adjourned to May 23 after Sharma tested positive to COVID-19. Singh's defence team were ready to proceed and he was present in court. Sharma's barrister AJ Karim argued the trial should not proceed via audio-visual link whereas Crown prosecutor Nerissa Keay wanted the case to start as scheduled. Judge Andrew Haesler agreed to adjourn the matter, noting the matter must proceed in May. Ms Ruge was allegedly struck by the car, which also hit her two friends Eva Deans and Tye West, and narrowly missed her boyfriend Luke Day, on the footpath outside the Wollongong club, on the Princes Highway. The Kiama aspiring model and dental assistant was critically injured and later died in hospital. The men are formally expected to plead not guilty to charges of dangerous driving occasioning death. Singh also faces charges of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, causing bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle, failing to stop and assist after a vehicle has impacted and caused death, among other negligent driving back up offences. Sharma was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and causing bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle, also with negligent driving back up offences. Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

