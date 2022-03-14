Illawarra tiler's growth all for his kids

news, business,

As an apprentice tiler Aaron Hayman would make the arduous journey to and from Sydney each day. The early mornings and the late nights were sapping his passion for his trade, but at age 17 and with his first born daughter on the way, he stuck it out. After finishing his apprenticeship and time in the workforce, in 2019 Mr Hayman decided to start his own business. With the help of his brother in-law Jay Stephenson, Mr Hayman's business, First Choice Ceramics, Tiling and Waterproofing, serves residents throughout the Illawarra and subcontracts for larger, commercial projects. Despite starting out with only enough cash to cover the materials for his first job, today Mr Hayman is flat out with work and is looking at hiring an apprentice himself. While Mr Hayman has swapped the train for his work ute, the motivation remains the same. "I did that all for her and I am still doing it to this day for my other two children as well," he said.

