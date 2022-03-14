news, business,

It doesn't get much fresher than the eggs on an Eggs Benny at the Woolshed Kitchen in Yallah. "You're getting it pretty much two days from it being laid," owner Greg Spain said. Sourced from Kangaroo Valley Eggs, it isn't the only menu item that comes from the local area. Meats are from Hastie's Top Taste Meats in Wollongong and fruit and vegetables are from Woonona Fruit Basket. Read more: With rising costs, how much is the average Illawarra grocery bill? "We pay a little bit more for it, but we can offer better produce," Mr Spain said. What has kept customers coming back has been the quality and service the business had long been known for. "We've seen people come back by being good at what we do, good products, good produce, local where we can, and being able to keep that consistently," Mr Spain said. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/acfc0b05-583b-403c-9caf-1ef91d956ac7.jpg/r0_301_4678_2944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg