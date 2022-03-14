news, latest-news,

Between jaw-dropping petrol prices and climbing grocery bills, the cost of living is on the rise. While the soaring price of petrol, hovering around $2.20, is easy to spot, the cost of an average grocery shop can be harder to pin down, with changing specials and prices between stores. One of the biggest blows is the creeping cost of essentials, Mount Warrigal steelworker Glenn Leake said. "The essentials have gone through the roof. Nothing has gone down in price," Mr Leake said. "You just notice it. The grocery bill is going up, so the cost of living is rising." Read more: Fuel prices hit hip pockets everywhere The Mercury has compared the price of a shopping basket of essentials at Coles, Woolworths, Aldi and Fairy Meadow's Leisure Coast market to see how much a shop actually costs, and which chain comes out on top. Our shopping list included staples like milk, bread, eggs and cheese, as well as broccoli, strawberries and bananas for a fruit and vegetable comparison and chicken breast, pasta and rice. So, how much does a staples shop actually cost? Aldi claimed the cheapest grocery run, with a total cost of $31.76, and Fairy Meadow's Leisure Coast was the most expensive, at $35.16. Read more: Cost of living focus in budget, says Morrison Coles and Woolworths were neck and neck at $34.18 and $33.94. While fruit and vegetables were the cheapest at Leisure Coast by almost a dollar per item, the rest of the store's staples were significantly more expensive than the big three's home brands. With a federal budget coming on March 29, the Prime Minister has flagged a focus on easing living pressures, but he said petrol prices are being driven up by the conflict in Ukraine. "It's probably adding an extra $20 to a tank of fuel," Mr Leake said. For Illawarra residents commuting to Sydney every day, the cost of the drive adds up. As the cost of living rises, wage growth isn't rising fast enough to meet it, according to ABS figures. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 3.5 per cent in 2021, and wages only grew by 2.3 per cent, according to ABS data, meaning real wages actually fell. The increase in consumer price inflation is largely due to rising petrol and construction costs. Many Australians are having to make sacrifices at the checkout to keep their heads above water, Mr Leake said. "You can see people going without, see families going through it. I won't even buy things that aren't essential if they're not on sale." According to ABS data, older Australians especially are feeling the pressure, with age pensioner households hit with a 3.4 per cent increase in living costs between the December quarters in 2020 and 2021. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

