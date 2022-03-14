Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District's public health director warns of mosquito invasion after recent heavy rains
Illawarra residents should brace for a mozzie invasion after the recent heavy rains and take steps to avoid catching mosquito-borne diseases, says the region's head of public health.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District's Public Health Director Curtis Gregory said while Japanese encephalitis (JE) is yet to be detected in the area and may never be, residents should protect themselves from mosquito bites.
"We have not had any Japanese encephalitis virus in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven," Mr Curtis said. "We do not have the same risk factors that the other regions are seeing and that is around the commercial piggeries and birds."
Mr Curtis said there was "no indication at the moment" that it might come to this area but "it's something that we are responding to".
While it was not possible to know for sure if JE could become one day become endemic in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven in the same way Ross River virus had, it was important to note that it was not spread by the type of mosquito commonly found here - the salt marsh mosquito.
NSW Health last week urged the community to stay vigilant and take precautions against mosquito bites after a fifth NSW resident was confirmed to have Japanese encephalitis.
The man in his 60s from Goulburn was treated in hospital before being discharged and is continuing to recover in a rehabilitation facility.
It was the first confirmed case in the Goulburn area and NSW Health said urgent investigations were under way to find out how exposure occurred.
It comes as several other people in NSW undergo testing for JE and NSW Health warns more confirmed cases are expected over coming days and weeks.
The first locally acquired cases of JE in NSW in either humans or animals were detected recently, with the virus confirmed in samples from pig farms in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.
Mr Curtis said health authorities and clinicians were monitoring JE as it "might be migrating into unusual areas" but said the rate of illness was low.
"Only 1 per cent of people who get the virus are symptomatic The rest don't show any symptoms. They are carriers," he said.
And with no cases here, he said residents would not be in line to receive a vaccine against JE.
"No it is not available generally because there is a limited supply. NSW Health has actually purchased some, but we are not considered a high-risk area."
Of greater concern to the local health district right now is the explosion of mosquitoes expected following recent heavy rains in the area and the potential increase of Ross River virus cases.
Mr Curtis said mosquito eggs can survive in dried out areas for up to several years before hatching following an inundation of water, with conditions right now to see an increase in mosquito numbers.
"That is one of our concerns. That is why we are talking about people protecting themselves from mosquitoes," he said. "We would expect to start to see numbers increasing now."
He said the best thing people could do was protect themselves against being bitten by mosquitoes.
NSW Health recommends:
- Avoid going outdoors during peak mosquito times, especially at dawn and dusk, and close to wetland and bushland areas.
- Wear long sleeves and pants outdoors (reduce skin exposure). Also wear shoes and socks where possible. There are insecticides (e.g. permethrin) available for treating clothing for those spending extended periods outdoors.
- Apply repellent to all areas of exposed skin, especially those that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus which are the most effective against mosquitoes. The strength of a repellent determines the duration of protection with the higher concentrations providing longer periods of protection. Always check the label for reapplication times.
- Reapply repellent after swimming. The duration of protection from repellent is also reduced with perspiration, such as during strenuous activity or hot weather so it may need to be reapplied more frequently.
- Apply the sunscreen first and then apply the repellent. Be aware that DEET-containing repellents may decrease the sun protection factor (SPF) of sunscreens so you may need to re-apply the sunscreen more frequently.
- For children in particular - most skin repellents are safe for use on children aged three months and older when used according to directions, although some formulations are only recommended for children aged 12 months and older - always check the product. Infants aged less than three months can be protected from mosquitoes by using an infant carrier draped with mosquito netting that is secured along the edges.
- If camping, ensure the tent has fly screens to prevent mosquitoes entering.
- Mosquito coils and other devices that release insecticides can assist reducing mosquito bites but should be used in combination with topical insect repellents.
- Reduce all water holding containers around the home where mosquitoes could breed. Mosquitoes only need a small amount of liquid to breed.
