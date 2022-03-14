news, latest-news,

A 23-year-old man reported missing from Wollongong has been found safe and well. Daniel Murray attended Wollongong Police Station at 12.50am on Monday after officers issued a public appeal for assistance to locate him. He had not been seen or heard from since Saturday. Earlier: Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man missing from the Wollongong area. Daniel Murray, 23, was last seen by friends on Bourke Street, Wollongong, on March 5, and last made contact by phone on March 12. He has not been seen or heard from since and officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police were notified on Sunday and have commenced inquiries to locate him. Read more: Trial over death of Kiama teen Libby Ruge postponed Police and family hold concerns for Daniel's welfare as his disappearance is out of character. Daniel is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm-185cm tall, of medium build, brown hair with a shoulder-length plait and blue eyes. He is unshaven. Daniel is known to frequent the Wollongong, North Wollongong and Albion Park areas. Anyone with information about Daniel's whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on (02) 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/9c597af4-9589-495b-b11d-df92e6eeb67a.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg