A violent and drug-addicted Illawarra father has failed in his bid to have his jail sentence reduced after he admitted to "karate chopping" and "squeezing" his infant daughter's ribs. The court heard the baby, who was not yet 12 weeks old, suffered rib fractures, bruising to her head and a wrist fracture at the hands of her father. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appealed the sentence imposed by Judge Chris O'Brien in Wollongong District Court on September 8, 2020. Read more: Trial over death of Kiama teen Libby Ruge postponed The man was jailed for four years and six months commencing on October 1, 2019 and expiring on March 31, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm. Judge O'Brien made a finding of special circumstances and set a non-parole period of two years and 10 months, expiring on July 31, this year. Following a hearing in the NSW Supreme Court of Criminal Appeal, a decision to dismiss the appeal was made, with the judgement published last week. "The sentence imposed on the applicant was a stern one in view of his age and the evidence contained in the psychologist's report," Justice Mark Hamill said. "However, I am satisfied that the sentencing Judge took those matters into account in accordance with proper principle and am unable to uphold either of the grounds contending otherwise. "The criminality involved repeated assaults on a helpless infant and a stern sentence was inevitable.' The man appealed on the basis the judge failed to consider the impact of his background on his moral culpability and claimed he did not take into account the man's youth in a meaningful way in assessing the criminality of the offending. The court heard the man was a young and inexperienced father, 20 years old at the time of the offences, with mental health and drug issues, a history of violent offending and a turbulent home life. In agreed facts, the man admitted to assaulting his daughter at some time prior to the detection of the injuries in August 2019. The family were known to the Department of Family and Children Services before the baby's birth and were subject to monitoring due to concerns about drug use in the household. The father attended a departmental office to discuss housing and FACS employees noticed bruising on the girl's face on August 22, 2019. Police were notified and the child was removed for a full medical examination which revealed multiple rib fractures in various stages of healing. The court also heard the baby had bruising under her right eye and a bruise on her forehead. These injuries were caused by two separate applications of blunt force. The father also admitted to causing "a buckle fracture" to the baby's right wrist when he "forcefully grabbed" her arm. Police went to the man's home on August 26 where he claimed the baby had hit her own head into a door frame when she threw her head back. A surveillance device installed in the home captured various admissions of the father saying he "karate chopped" and "squeezed" the girl's ribs. He was interviewed on August 28 where he lied to police. He was arrested on October 1 and has been in custody since. Justice Hamill noted a psychologist report tendered during sentencing which stated the man had difficulties in fulfilling the role of a parent arising out of his own childhood of abuse, neglect and rejection. The report noted he had anger issues and a criminal history, emphasising he was immature and had a lack of insight and understanding. Justice Hamill found the sentencing judge took into account the man's troubled upbringing and diagnosed disorders, adding Judge O'Brien made a finding of special circumstances based on the man's youth, drug issues, mental health and the fact it would be his first time in custody. "The applicant submitted that Judge O'Brien's failure to refer to the impact of his dysfunctional and disrupted childhood in the context of an assessment of his moral culpability was indicative of a legal error infecting the sentence," the document said. However Justice Hamill said he had "little doubt" Judge O'Brien accepted the evidence of the man's childhood and gave it appropriate weight, "albeit that it had the capacity both to reduce moral culpability while, at the same time, increase concerns as to the protection of the community". Justice Hamill also noted Judge O'Brien accepted the man was immature and the assaults were "impulsive" and did not accept the judge "misapplied the principles or failed to take into account the applicant's youth and immaturity 'in a meaningful way'". Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/0e7296d5-14ea-4486-93a6-672284aca366.jpg/r1_0_449_253_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg