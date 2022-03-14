news, latest-news,

Wollongong City Council has formally adopted its Climate Change Adaptation Plan as it deals with the effects of extreme weather events. Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the timing showed the need to take action on climate change. "When this report was being prepared there was no way we could have foreseen that we would be discussing this matter on the floor of Council. We are in the midst of a significant clean up following a huge storm event and the high levels of rainfall we've seen of late - the volume and frequency of both are potentially attributable to by climate change," he said. Read more: With rising costs, how much is the average Illawarra grocery bill? The plan identifies suburbs at risk of flooding, as well as mitigation efforts already underway and planned for the future. Actions include integrating climate change projections of increased rainfall intensity and sea level rise into floodplain risk assessments. The plan also commits council to continue and monitor maintenance schedules to reduce the risk of drainage network blockages, however some residents and business owners have raised concerns that not enough has been done, exacerbating flooding caused by last week's heavy rains. Clr Bradbery said that council was currently dealing with the forecast impact of climate change. "We have a significant clean-up effort underway as the rain has resulted in a pot holes on our roads, some of our beaches have significant scarping that requires mechanical intervention to made safe, and we've a large amount of debris to clean up on our beaches and in our city's culverts," he said. "All of this is the result of a major storm event that follows a prolonged period of rainfall. It's this type of weather that's predicted to be one of the ongoing impacts to our city through climate change.'' The plan sets out a process for ongoing review in line with changing climate science and state and federal policy. "We need to consider to how we will respond as a community to more hot days and extended heat events, to manage and improve our stormwater infrastructure so that it works effectively during wet weather and proactively maintain bushfire trails and other infrastructure." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/ad8395a3-72a3-42c8-b8b3-026ef6f7b352.jpg/r7_243_4618_2848_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg