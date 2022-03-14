news, latest-news, pm&c, scott morrison, women's network, pmc women's network logo

A central government agency has been ridiculed online over a "juvenile" logo used for its women's network resembling male genitalia. The logo for the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet's volunteer-based group has been shared widely on social media after critics noted its phallic shape. The Women's Network volunteer-based organisation is described as an avenue for staff to champion equal opportunity. It plays a role in assisting the department achieve "cultural change aspirations" as outlined in gender equality action plans and its inclusion and diversity programs. ACM asked the department when it was created and if any consultation was undertaken over the final version of the logo's design. It responded the logo was created in-house but declined to offer further details. Greens senator Larissa Waters criticised the logo on Monday as "juvenile" and "pathetic" and indicative of the federal government's "toxic boys' club". "Sure, it's just a logo, but if you needed a visual representation of just how completely out of touch the PM is with Australian women you honestly couldn't do any better," she said on social media. Independent MP for Warringah Zali Steggall added it was another poor marketing attempt from the government, following the controversial release of a separate agency's consent education video last year, which likened consent discussions to offering a milkshake. Business group Women's Network Australia ruled out any links to the design, adding it was "in no way affiliated or associated". It comes one month after the federal government announced a move to address safety and culture at Parliament House, including strengthening workplace rights for parliamentary staffers and establishing a multi-party leadership taskforce for women. Less than a week later, former Australian of the Year Grace Tame accused a senior public servant of "threatening" against her making damning comments about Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Australian of the Year awards. A spokesman for the Prime Minister said his office was not aware of the comments but deemed them "unacceptable" and "not made on behalf of the PM or PMO [Prime Minister's Office] or with their knowledge".

