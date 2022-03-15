news, latest-news,

This week the Dead Puppets Socierty sails into Wollongong for their "most ambitious" production yet, involving dinosaurs, scores of butterflies and a historic tale. The Wider Earth is at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from March 16 to 19, and tells the story of a young and naive Charles Darwin (played by Tom Conroy), long before he became one of history's most well-known scientists, when he travelled from England to South America. "The great thing about our way into this story is that he is a young man when we meet him," Conroy said. "He is a man that is full of doubt, a little bit cheeky and has a bit of bravado as well." Read more: Easter show, concerts return to Towradgi Beach Hotel This spin on Darwin is designed to reflect the character's dissatisfaction about where he is in life at that point in time. Conroy said Darwin's father doubted his son would equate to anything, and Darwin in turn, "through sheer will and determination, and luck and privilege, gets to go on this voyage". This production is built off the back of impressive visual elements such as the butterflies that take over the stage, or the critically acclaimed puppetry that brings to life the strange creatures Darwin encounters as he explores the Amazon. Read more: Bulli film makers could head to Oscars after winning short film festival It's because of this that Conroy said the show is a "great human story that we tell with the help of a whole bunch of theatrical elements to bring that story alive". Associate director Matt Seery said the company behind the production, Dead Puppet Society, practised a form of design-led theatre, which means that everything ranging from the sound and lighting to the puppetry was "as equally important to the act of storytelling as words that are coming out of the actor's mouth". "We think it's something very unique we do, it brings us a lot of joy and we hope it brings other people a lot of joy, to see human actors and inanimate objects sharing equal space and breathing life into these things in a way we don't genuinely get to see," he said. "[It's] one of our most ambitious bodies of work... It's more than just a reimagining of Darwin's iconic journey around the world, it's a coming-of-age story about science and faith, and how one doubting man with a questing heart set out to ask a question of Mother Nature and found the answer to everything." The Wider Earth is at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from Wednesday to Saturday. For tickets, visit: www.merrigong.com.au.

