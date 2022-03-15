news, latest-news,

Trains are running as normal between Wollongong, Sydney, Kiama and Bomaderry, after heavy rain earlier this month caused severe disruptions. Trains are running in both directions on the South Coast line and there is no need for passengers to swap for replacement buses. However, other lines are affected as the clean-up and repairs continue across the network in the wake of the severe weather. Read more: Accused drink-driver allegedly caught doing double the speed limit Trains are not running between Moss Vale and Campbelltown after a landslip and the flooding at Picton. Limited replacement buses are running in both directions between Moss Vale and Campbelltown.

