Just a few years ago, Victor Strange missed out on selection for the Illawarra Under-14 representative team. Today, the Balgownie talent is preparing to take on the country's best after being selected in the NSW U17 cricket team. It's a rapid rise that has taken even Strange by surprise, but he's eager to test himself at the U19 Australian Championships. "I just really want the team to win games," Strange said. "I want to contribute to the team and have a lot of fun. "There will be a lot of new experiences, so I want to learn a lot and hopefully the team wins." Read more: Shellharbour's James Bell ready to launch Sydney Swans AFL premiership bid Fellow Greater Illawarra players Kayla Burton and Tara Rudd will play for the U19 ACT/NSW Country girls team at the competition. The event has been rescheduled a number of times and only recently received the go-ahead from a Cricket Australia medical team. As a result of the COVID-induced havoc on the junior rep schedule, the NSW U17 boys team has been invited to take part in the U19 competition. Read more: Captain's call with AJ Ogilvy: Road battle can wait, Hawks need to deliver on home court While it's a test, Strange is no stranger to playing more experienced rivals. The bowler plays second grade for St George in Sydney and he's confident he's ready for a new challenge. "Playing second grade in Sydney has helped me a lot every week," Strange said. "It's made me a stronger cricketer, I'm learning every week and it's great to play with those boys and experience the team atmosphere. "I'm definitely up for U19 nationals. Sometimes you have to step outside your comfort zone to grow as a player. This is a new challenge, it's what I need to grow." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

