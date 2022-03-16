news, latest-news,

Emerging cyclist Ryan Britten hopes to use the upcoming Australian Track Championships as a launching pad for the road season. The 17-year-old excels in both disciplines, recently signing with UCI Continental team Oliver's Racing. That will see him compete in the National Road Series throughout the winter, along with next month's Oceania Championships in Brisbane. Whereas some teams demand 100 per cent focus on the road, Oliver's has allowed Britten to pursue both disciplines. Read more: Captain's call with AJ Ogilvy: Road battle can wait, Hawks need to deliver on home court That will see the Illawarra talent chase gold in the velodrome and pursue a place in the Australian Junior Track World Championships team. "Getting selected for Junior Track Worlds has been a goal I've had for a little bit, since getting into Under-19s," Britten said. "It's a good goal for this year. "We haven't had many national races against each other lately, so we'll see who the strongest is." Britten is one of five Illawarra cyclists selected to represent NSW at the Australian Track Championships and he will be joined in Brisbane by Josie Talbot, Emily Strumfin, Curtis Trkulja and Joe Sossai. Sossai will be the first to hit the track in the under-17 events from March 24-27, the under-19 and opens races to be held from March 26-30. The Oceania Track Championships kick off on April 2, before the Oceania road race and time trial on April 9 and 10. Read more: Shellharbour's James Bell ready to launch Sydney Swans AFL premiership bid Like Britten, Trkulja also hopes to use nationals as a springboard for the Oceania Championships, with the winner of the road race likely to be selected in the Australian U23 team for the upcoming UCI World Championships in Wollongong. "I'm more road focused," Trkulja said. "I love track but currently it's more of a road focus and hopefully I can make junior worlds. "I do lots of endurance, I'm a lanky boy and going up hills is one of my favourite things to do. Longer events are really my forte." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/0c670bab-ccf9-4cda-92c3-7b6893dd0d36.jpg/r0_97_3470_2058_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg