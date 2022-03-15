Half a million in government funds for South Coast jobs program

news, latest-news,

An Indigenous-owned corporation has received $500,000 from the Morrison Government to connect Indigenous jobseekers with employment on the South Coast. Minister for Indigenous Australians, the Hon Ken Wyatt AM, MP announced the contribution of half a million dollars to Corporate Connexions recently. He said the money would be used: "to deliver two innovative projects that will design new ways for Indigenous jobseekers to secure work on the New South Wales South Coast." Read more: Young Corrimal mum thrown a rental lifeline "The You Can't BE What You Can't SEE project encourages Indigenous jobseekers to explore and connect to careers they may not have thought or imagined possible," the announcement read. "The Never Say Never Pre-employment project emphasises the importance to young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people of never giving up on themselves or their dreams when faced with life's challenges. In a press release sent by Mr Wyatt's office on February 22 CEO of Corporate Connexions International, Lani Blanco-Francis, said the projects will leverage relationships Corporate Connexions has in the community. "Corporate Connexions has already been undertaking pro-bono cultural safety and retention work," she said. "We look forward to taking this to the next level, using our embedded mentoring teams to support jobseekers. "It is a priority for many on the South Coast to secure long-term employment, including employees and employers. "We will do all that we can to bring these groups together to make this connection." The Illawarra Mercury has repeatedly reached out to Mr Wyatt's office and Corporate Connexions over past weeks seeking more information about the projects to be funded by the grant. Neither have provided a formal response at the time of publication. The funding comes from the Indigenous Local Employment Fund (ILEF) under the Morrison Government's $5.7 billion Indigenous Advancement Strategy (IAS). The ILEF funds short-term, one-off proposals between $5,000 and $250,000 to help Indigenous jobseekers overcome obstacles in accessing local employment opportunities and provide pathways into short-term labour markets. The grants are targeted at areas where COVID-19 has had a significant impact on job opportunities.

