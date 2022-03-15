news, latest-news,

A slice of Las Vegas poker bling is doing the rounds in Wollongong this week. Hundreds of poker players from far and wide have been dropping by the Wests Illawarra club in Unanderra to take part in WPT League Illawarra's first annual Quarterly Poker Championship. More than $120,000 in prize money is up for grabs over the nine events of the championship. Like they do in Vegas, players also win championship rings, trophies and bracelets. Tournament organisers have also organised for day spa therapists to provide massages for players at the tables. Having started on March 11 with a Main Event accumulator event, the championship continues all week and wraps up on Sunday, March 20 with two big events. Read more: Illawarra poker players, owners dealt a raw COVID-19 hand WPT League Illawarra owner Tyson Orth said the Quarterly Poker Championship was the biggest poker series the Illawarra had ever seen. "It's been a long time coming. We were supposed to hold this championship in June/July 2021 but we had to postpone the championship after our first event because the state government announced an immediate lockdown due to COVID-19," Orth said. "I'm just so happy the championship is running now. Poker players in the Illawarra deserve to have these type of tournaments right in their backyard. I'm glad we were able to pull this off thanks in large part to support of local businesses and our hard-working dealers and staff." Well-known Bulli poker player Gavan Goroski was grateful such big-money poker events were being held in the Illawarra. The man nicknamed Terminator (or Termi for short) has been in red-hot form on the felt and is in the running to win the player of the series which comes with $5000 in prizemoney plus a championship ring. The 37-year-old has recorded a number of fine performances, with his best result coming in the High Roller Event. He won $6000 for placing third in the $550 buy-in event. Sydney poker player Afa Tuionuku took home $7500 plus a championship bracelet and trophy for winning the event. Read more: Wollongong poker player snares $265,000 after winning APL Million tournament. Other big winners so far include Vicki Devine and Dwayne Bocking, who won the Teams Event, and Jack James who won the Mini Freeze. Visit the Facebook page of WPT League Illawarra for event details. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/2c59b0d1-fa22-4f46-9369-d71b1caf836e.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg