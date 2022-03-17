Mystery benefactor provides safe haven for women leaving prison

news, latest-news,

Each year, about 50 women from the Illawarra region receive a jail sentence - but when they get out, many have nowhere to go. During 2019, 900 out of the 2760 women released from prison were released into homelessness and unstable accommodation. Currently in NSW there are only nine beds available immediately for women exiting prison. Read more: Search for missing fisherman Duc Nguyen Ong to continue at Kiama A group of Illawarra organisations, with the help of a mystery benefactor, are determined to change that. The Illawarra Women's Health Centre (IWHC) in partnership with the Housing Trust, the Community Restorative Centre (CRC) and the Keeping Women Out of Prison (KWOOP) Coalition will use their combined expertise to support women who have recently left prison. The partnership, formed in July last year, has been fortunate to receive the support of a private benefactor, who has offered five apartments fully refurbished in Wollongong, rent free for two years. "It's an extraordinary gesture," IWHC general manager Sally Stevenson said. "CRC will provide an experienced caseworker, the Housing Trust provide property management, we provide wrap around services and manage the project. "By offering stable housing, and trauma-informed and therapeutic post-release support, this project can break recidivism cycles and provide a pathway out of the criminal justice system. "It aims to increase women's safety and disrupt the cycle of disadvantage and incarceration that sees so many women lose custody of their children, the flow of children removed into out-of-home care, and from there into the youth justice and adult prison systems, creating a self-perpetuating cycle of intergenerational trauma." She says the relationship between homelessness and re-offending is well established, and that former prisoners often face great challenges when trying to find a home. At the seventh Keeping Women Out Of Prison Parliamentary breakfast on Wednesday the group called for the Department of Communities and Justice to back the project. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/8575b330-b18d-46f0-9bd1-530f9f3e3b45.jpg/r0_87_938_617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg