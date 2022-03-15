coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 10,689 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday. This number included 669 cases from the Illawarra and Shoalhaven (306 positive PCR tests and 363 positive RATs). The Wollongong LGA recorded 373 cases, while there were 115 in Shellharbour, 143 in the Shoalhaven, and 38 in Kiama. There are 1032 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 38 in ICU. Read more: NSW residents get mixed messages on COVID-19 as winter looms Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1005 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are down on yesterday when 47 patients were in care. Of the new cases, 6016 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4673 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 57.2 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 48.4 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

