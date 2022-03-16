news, latest-news,

Kiama councillor Karen Renkema-Lang stepped back from a plan to ask the NSW Government for financial bailout to help avoid a "fire sale" of assets. In February council CEO Jane Stroud tabled a report that uncovered a long-running series of problems with council and its aged care business Blue Haven. Read more: Corrimal mum is thrown a rental lifeline "Lack of sound financial policy, long-term financial planning, software cutover issues and staff turnover, or understaffing in this area have critically affected our financial performance and reporting," the report stated. Cr Karen Renkema-Lang had put forward a motion for Tuesday night's council meeting calling for state government help "so that council can not only respond to short-term financial pressures but can also build organisational capability to increase revenue". However, at the meeting, she removed the motion citing unstated advice received during a councillors' briefing session. Cr Renkema-Lang's original motion also noted the state government had in 2017 declared Kiama council fit for the future and that government cost-shifting had made it harder for councils to remain financial stable. Her motion stated these and other factors had resulted in a situation where the council "is now under pressure to sell assets that could well be the sources of future revenue". "Council needs to prevent short-term thinking and fire sales of these important assets," the motion noted. In a written response Ms Stroud noted her initial report did not recommend a "fire sale" of any council assets. However she supported a call for funding from either state or federal governments. "Many local governments across Australia are experiencing significant economic hardship due a range of complex factors," Ms Stroud said her written response, "of which include grants, subsides, revenue, asset base and service requirements. "Request for funding support from all levels of government are welcomed." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/8a758c1a-6b5e-43b4-bd62-0b199f5d39d0.jpg/r0_229_4500_2771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg