sport, dragons-den,

Anthony Griffin recruited Francis Molo with a promise. A vow that if he moved to Wollongong, he will be joining a club on an upward trajectory. And so the former Cowboy signed a three-year deal with the Dragons in the belief that Griffin is building a premiership contender. Read more: Road battle can wait, Hawks need to deliver on home court Molo is only one game into his St George Illawarra career, but the forward is set to receive an early indicator of how far the side is from that goal when they take on Penrith on Friday night. "A big reason for coming was because of Hook," Molo said. "He's a coach who wants to get the best out of me. I've still got a bit to work on to reach my full potential. "We've got a quality team here and I want to win a premiership, that's the goal at the end of the day. "Hook wants us to be in the top four teams, competing every year. He wants us to be like the Storm and Penrith, a team that players want to come to and makes the fans proud." Molo has been elevated to the starting lineup this weekend, Aaron Woods ruled out due to a hamstring injury. That has seen George Burgess picked to make his first NRL appearance for the Dragons, the former Rabbitoh named on the bench. The door is also ajar for Tariq Sims to return to the top flight, the NSW forward listed in the extended 24-man squad. There are no other changes to the 17 for Friday's clash, Griffin opting to stick with the players that defeated the Warriors last Saturday. Talatau Amone and Ben Hunt will combine in the halves, while hooker Andrew McCullough will wear jumper No.19. The No.9 jersey has been retired for the evening as the Dragons honour Norm Provan in their first game at Kogarah since his death. While St George Illawarra are confident of their chances of toppling the Panthers on Friday night, the players know they must improve significantly on last week's performance. The Dragons may have prevailed, but it was a showing punctuated by inconsistency and defensive lapses. Molo plans to lead the forward pack as they look to shut down the likes of Viliame Kikau and James Fisher-Harris and he said the group is up for the challenge. "I'm keen for the challenge," Molo said. "It will be good to see where we're at as a team, especially against Penrith, who won the premiership last year. "I'm looking forward to it, they've got a good forward pack. It's a good test to see where we're at." Meanwhile, Kezie Apps has been named to make her return for the Dragons women for Sunday's clash with Newcastle. The skipper has missed the past two games with a broken hand, while Madison Bartlett and Kody House are also back from suspension. The inclusions come on a landmark day for women's rugby league, the NRLW to expand to eight teams in 2023 and ten teams in 2024. A salary cap of $350,000 will also be introduced for the second competition this year and State of Origin expanded to two games from next year. "There's still a long way to go but this is another positive step in our growth journey for the NRLW," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said. "We're experiencing significant growth in television audiences and that's down to the players and the Commission will continue to invest and support that success." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/b8d96221-d621-47a1-9925-d305b3d8bacd.jpg/r3_532_5566_3675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg