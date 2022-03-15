news, latest-news,

Most Illawarra private and public schools are playing it by ear despite others in NSW taking drastic measures to combat spiralling COVID cases. At least one school in the state has had to return to some days of remote learning amid surging COVID cases in students and staff. Queanbeyan High School principal Jennifer Green wrote to parents advising them of the changes after efforts to source casual teachers and combine classes failed to address the severe shortages. Some Sydney private schools have begun reintroducing COVID-19 restrictions such as masks and rapid antigen testing amid a spike in cases. There are many schools struggling to deal with spiralling cases among young people, with educators admitting learning is suffering. But the New South Wales education department says it is not planning to reintroduce masks in schools ahead of the general community. Read more: April COVID-19 surge predicted in NSW This was reiterated to the Mercury by a number of Illawarra principals. Edmund Rice College principal Stephen Gough said the Catholic all-boys secondary school in Mount Keira, was monitoring the situation at present and would act accordingly if changes were needed. "It is fair to say that when restrictions were lifted and masks were no longer mandatory there were some staff and students who continued to wear masks," he said. "We are fully supportive of those who choose that option. "However it has been a time where we have been fairly fortunate in that COVID has had a relatively minimal impact on our school community. "To that end we will just monitor the situation and act accordingly." This view was shared by St Mary Star of the Sea College principal Tony Fitzgerald, who said the college was following NSW Health guidelines, with mask wearing recommended and optional. Read more: Over $120,000 up for grabs at WPT League Illawarra poker championship A spokesperson said Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong (CEDoW) schools continue to apply the COVID-smart measures developed by NSW Health in consultation with the public, independent and Catholic school sectors. "In addition, CEDoW Catholic schools are being supported to undertake specific COVID-19 risk assessments when planning activities and events. "Students and staff who wish to continue wearing masks are being supported to do so. Students and staff have also been provided with a stock of rapid antigen tests for their use throughout the remainder of Term 1, 2022."

