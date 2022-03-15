Wollongong's show of support for the people of Ukraine

news, latest-news,

Wollongong city councillors showed their support for Ukraine at Monday night's council meeting. The councillors were unanimous in their support of Cr Dom Figliomeni's motion to "condemn the violation of Ukrainian sovereignty by Russian forces" and to communicate this stance to the appropriate embassies. "It is important on this occasion that council demonstrate its support for the Ukrainian people and the many Ukrainian residents living in Wollongong," Cr Figliomeni said. Read more: What you need to know about Ukraine and Russia "The world over the last 18 days or so witnessed the most destabilising and horrendous event that the world has seen in the last 70 or so years. "This destabilisation has recently increased with the use of chemical weapons, missile attacks near NATO-aligned countries and Russia purportedly asking China for military weapons." He was concerned that the fighting in Ukraine will only get worse as Vladimir Putin gets more desperate to win the war. In supporting the motion Cr David Brown admitted Wollongong council would only be adding a "little say" but noted how many have risen to oppose Russia's actions. "I agree that we should have our say," he said. "It will only be a little say for the council of Wollongong but I've been impressed by the democratic world and the corporate world coming to together to condemn this invasion." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/2ece4d3b-178a-4657-b394-9a03699bf959.JPG/r0_264_3000_1959_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg