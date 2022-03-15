news, latest-news,

Police are appealing for information after a sexual act allegedly occurred on a train earlier this year. About 2.30pm on January 23, a T4 Eastern Suburbs and Illawarra Line Service train was travelling between Wolli Creek and Como, when police say an unknown man approached and sat next to a 15-year-old girl onboard before allegedly committing a sexual act. When confronted, the man exited the train at Como Railway Station towards Railway Road, Como. Read more: Wollongong's show of support for the people of Ukraine Police have issued a description and released a photograph of a man they are seeking to identify as part of their investigations into the alleged act. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 20s, of medium build, approximately 175cm tall, with short brown hair and a scar on the back of his head. The man is depicted wearing a grey hooded-jumper, black Adidas-branded shorts, face mask, grey and white shoes, and a black backpack. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/4484e2c4-c02f-45e5-a6db-e6d5e3995664.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg