A Mount Warrigal woman whose driver's licence had expired has been charged with high-range drink driving in the Illawarra. About 11am on Monday, police received calls from motorists about a Nissan X-Trail allegedly swerving along Croome Road, Albion Park, before knocking over traffic cones. It will be alleged the driver drove over several roundabouts before she was stopped by members of the public on Ashburton Drive, with officers attached to Lake Illawarra Highway Patrol attending shortly after. Read more: Wollongong's show of support for the people of Ukraine The 46-year-old woman - whose driver's licence expired in January this year - was subject to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result. She was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where a subsequent breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.275 - five-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit. She was charged with drive with high range PCA, and driving when licence expired less than 2 years before. The woman was granted conditional police bail to appear in Kiama Local Court on May 2. Her licence was suspended. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

