Police believe a man who went missing from Cabramatta could be in the Kiama and Gerringong areas. Duc Nguyen Ong, 34, might be travelling in his vehicle, a white Hyundai iLoad with registration ENS 92C. Duc was last seen leaving his home in Longfield Street, Cabramatta about 10am on Tuesday. Read more: If you visit Wollongong ED, here's how long you could be waiting Police began looking for him when his family reported that he had not returned home. Duc is described as being of Asian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, of thin build, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt, black shorts, and work boots. Anyone with information on Duc's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

