news, latest-news,

Detectives have released dashcam footage as they continue to investigate the suspected homicide of an 18-year-old in a hit and run at South Nowra in February. Taj Hart was walking along Old Southern Road in South Nowra when a ute left the road and struck him just before 3pm on Thursday, February 24. Passers-by helped the teenager at the scene until paramedics arrived, but Taj died a short time after arriving at Shoalhaven Hospital. Read more: Man charged with stealing watches worth more than $20k from Warilla shop The ute did not stop after the collision and continued to travel north, towards Greenwell Point Road. Detectives investigating Taj's death have since seized a white Mitsubishi Triton ute from a Currarong address. It is undergoing forensic examination. Detectives have now released dashcam footage of this vehicle driving north on Old Southern Road prior to the collision. They hope to identify its driver or anyone who was in the vehicle at the time. "We are appealing to the community to help us piece together the moments leading up to the young man's death," Detective Acting Inspector Adrian Alston said. "I would urge the driver, any occupants, or anyone with information to come forward and assist us with our inquiries. "Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is important to investigators and may assist us in solving this matter." Read more: Man accused of fire-bombing ex-girlfriend's North Wollongong unit Police urge anyone with information or motorists with additional dashcam vision to contact Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Strike Force Altos - formed by South Coast Police District officers and the state's Homicide Squad - continues to investigate Taj's death. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/760bf901-969e-43b3-9882-0ec0aa8a04f0.jpg/r4_0_1914_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg