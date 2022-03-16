community,

A renowned Werri Beach couple are heading to the frontline of war in Ukraine with practically the clothes on their back and a swag of camera and film equipment, to help fight end war with Russia. Painter, photographer and filmmaker George Gittoes, 72, has dedicated his life's work to exposing the atrocities of war, including how it impacts the local people, and will be departing for a long journey to Kyiv on Friday. The aim is to weaken the hand of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Read more: Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know "Australians care a lot about what they're seeing happening over there, and the reason for me going is to express that," Gittoes told the Mercury. "I'm creating product that lets the world know how much people really do care about what they're seeing, the human suffering." Gittoes and his wife Hellen Rose will head for the Ukraine-Polish border where they will meet friends to assist them, though exactly how they will get to the centre of the warzone is still being worked out as he does not want to draw attention to what they're doing. They will also meet with a network of filmmakers and students, ready to help them document the battle and share it with the world. "To have people there with cameras and pens - communicators like us - is more important than guns and weapons," he said. "Every Australian would identify with this sense of not letting the big bully next door win ... just as we stood up to the bullies of East Germany and Japan [in World War II]." Read more: Illawarra artist says his film is the 'thorn' in America's side Close friends and family have supported the decision, understanding the calling they have to make a difference. But there has, Gittoes said, been a select few who have questioned why he's "risking his neck" and have accused him of being an "adrenaline junkie". Gittoes said his mission is no different to his previous stints overseas such as documenting the bombing of Baghdad or genocide in Rwanda or civil war in Somalia. The artist believes the "tide will turn" for Putin as cracks are already starting show, he said, referencing the Russian television employee Marina Ovsyannikova who held up a sign during a live broadcast, denouncing war - the mother-of-two knowing she would be persecuted. "I've watched history all my life, this wonderful brave woman ... it's the first crack in Putin's ceramic, the thing will all fall into shards," he said. "I can't [stop the war] but if you put me collectively with other artists and communicators like Marina, you can make a difference." Gittoes said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the "most inspirational leader since [Winston] Churchill" (Britain's Prime Minister during World War II) for his feat in inspiring his country to take up arms and fight. Meantime, if he had his way, the Archibald-winning artist would be doing the trip solo. He knows how to disarm a predator with an AK-47, his aim with a gun is impeccable (not that he's ever needed to hurt anyone), and he knows how to go unnoticed - a matter of life or death. But his beloved Rose is a "strong, brave" woman, and she wouldn't go along with being told to stay home. "We are a very caring nation," Gittoes said. "I think people will be happy I'm going because in some ways it's sending a little kite up into the sky saying 'we care', that kite is Hellen and George."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/74672542-6cfe-4d4a-9242-538f002eacff.jpg/r0_245_4415_2739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg