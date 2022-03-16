Woonona, Wiseman Park lead state women's pennants hopes

news, latest-news,

Four Illawarra clubs are chasing the biggest trophy in pennants at the 2021 Women's NSW State Pennant Finals at Forster Bowling Club. The women's state pennant deciders begin on Friday with almost 12 months of frustration due to COVID to be replaced by anticipation in the pinnacle annual event for female club bowlers. Forster BC will host all four grades of finals from this Friday to next Wednesday. The District champions in Grades 1 and 3 play first-up over three days from Friday, followed by the Grade 2 and Grade 4 showdowns from March 21-23. Read more: The Debate: Can St George Illawarra Dragons beat NRL premiers Penrith Panthers? Wiseman Park edged out Warilla in the last round of a thrilling District Grade 1 season in 2021 and take their place against the state's elite teams. The Grade 1 Finals feature 12 teams in two sections with Wiseman Park to face Charlestown first up on Friday, then Raymond Terrace, Belrose, Armidale Ex-Services and Port Macquarie City in Section 2. Meanwhile, Woonona's Grade 2 triumph in 2021 was its first women's District pennant flag in any grade since winning Grade 2 in 2003. Woonona won back-to-back State flags in 1956-57 (Grade 3) and 1957-58 (Grade 2) and begin their Grade 2 Finals campaign next Monday against South Tamworth, then meet North Epping, and Cowra. All team members are in their first State Pennants Finals for Woonona with Marion Hunt and Gail Banks proud Woonona members for many decades. Sharon Dumbleton (ex-Fairy Meadow) and Michelle Fellow (ex-Camden) won the District pennant in their first season with Woonona. Vicki Bott and Karen King transferred from Bulli to Woonona, while Minnie Johnston and Linda Adams joined the club in 2013 and 2015 respectively. Read more: Illawarra Blue Stars shine at state masters athletics titles Meanwhile, the State Finals will be a big occasion for Oak Flats who have won back-to-back District Grade 3 titles, having been victorious in 2019, with the competition cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus. Figtree RSL also had a mighty season in Grade 4 winning its first District flag in a decade, after the Red side beat the previously unbeaten Blue team in the Playoff decider. Illawarra District head to the State Finals looking to win its first state flag since Windang claimed Grade 4 in 2017, while Warilla won the blue-ribbon Grade 1 flag in 2013. All up Illawarra clubs have won 18 state flags including eight in Grade 1, plus four in Grade 2 and three each in Grades 3 and 4. Albion Park claimed the first state ladies flag for this District in Grade 3 in the 1952-53 season. It is a very busy few weeks for our leading women's bowlers with the rescheduled 2021 Women's State Championships at South Tamworth and West Tamworth from March 30-April 8, featuring Singles, Pairs, Triples, Fours and Mixed Pairs. Peter Wallace's Kiama rink knocked out a former champion and rallied from a double-digit deficit to surge into Saturday's semi-finals of the 2021 Zone 16 President's Reserve Triples at Warilla. Wallace and partners John Byrne (lead) and Cameron Baker (second) beat the 2019 Reserve Triples champion Warilla rink skipped by Chris Cusack 26-16 and then fought back from 13-4 down against a Woonona rink skipped by Mick Cross to win 23-15 and seal a semi-final spot. The two rounds at Warilla were moved onto the indoor rink following a downpour during an inspection on the outdoor green last Saturday morning. Wallace and partners take on Robert Casadio, Phil Straughan (sub) and Steve Shackleton in their semi-final after the Oak Flats side beat Figtree Sports' Jason Jamieson 23-13 and Chris Ford (Dapto Citizens) 21-13 to reach the last four. Read more: Captain's call with AJ Ogilvy: Road battle can wait, Hawks need to deliver on home court ''I said to the guys if we win our first game we can go a long way. Now we're in the semis and have a shot at the title,'' said Wallace, who was part of Kiama's Grade 7 team which won the Zone pennant flag in 2019. Kiama's Dave Kohlenberg and Warilla's Peter Ryan meet on Thursday night with the winner to face Figtree Sports Gary Stubbs, Karen Balmforth and Phil O'Leary in Saturday's other semi-final. O'Leary and partners beat Woonona's Neville Bywater 22-17 and Berkeley's Chon Vannavong 27-20 to reach the semis. The Reserve Triples champions will represent Zone 16 at the 2021 State Championships in May. It is beginning to look cursed, but the 2021 Zone Senior Triples field will on Saturday morning again attempt to complete their first-round matches at Kiama BC following three straight weekend washouts. All eight first round games started last Saturday morning but after just a handful of ends play was halted due to rain and shortly after the weekend's schedule was called off. Zone 16 spokesman Brian Gibson confirmed play will resume on Saturday morning with round two in the afternoon and quarter and semi-finals on Sunday. Read more: Molo vows to deliver for St George Illawarra in Panthers clash With the 2021 Open Gender State Pennant Finals to be held from March 25-27 no date for the Zone Senior Triples final has been set. Match officials can consider shortening matches to ensure each round is completed quicker but at this stage the format will remain 25 ends. Dapto Citizens' Max Donovan, Rob Clayton and Buster Connell are back to defend their 2020 title and resume their match against Woonona's Clarry Cook, Brian Bott and Paul Robertson. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

