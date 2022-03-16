KICKOFF: In fair dinkum stakes, the top eight ain't that great

sport, dragons-den, dragons, st-george-illawarra, top-eight, nrl-top-eight

There was a time when being tipped to pick up the wooden spoon would put a real bee in a team's bonnet. These days... meh. That was certainly been the attitude at the Dragons when they opened as such. Fair enough too. There's more than enough pressure and expectation without worrying what bookies are doing. There'd be some coaches, CEO's, even players, who prefer being dismissed early on. If anything, club's slightly under the pump probably find some relief in it. When expectations plummet, they tend to drag the bar of success down with them. In a top-eight finals system, it's already low. Some might say too low. Not all finals appearances are created equal. Then again, a lot of them are, particularly when it comes to those who scrape in. In fact, since the competition went to a top-eight finals system in 1999, teams have qualified for the finals in eighth spot without a winning record 18 times. Teams have finished with an even win-loss record 12 times, while teams have qualified with more losses than wins six times. Only five times has the team finishing eighth had to win more games than they lost. The Titans qualified in eighth spot last season with 10 wins and 14 losses. It was the lowest top-eight mark since 2002, a year that saw Parramatta finish sixth with 10 wins, 13 losses and two draws. The Dragons in seventh went 9-12-3, while the eighth placed Raiders went 10-13-1. It was someting of an outlier given teams six, seven and eight had six draws between them in the last season before the introduction of golden point (which has prevented 135 draws since it was introduced). Read more: Molo vows to deliver for Dragons in Panthers clash The 2018 season was also an outlier at the other end of the spectrum. The Roosters claimed the minor premiership with a record of 16-8. The Dragons finished seventh that year under Paul McGregor with a 15-9 record, as did the Warriors who finished eighth. That record got the Raiders into the top four a year later. The Tigers finished three wins back at 12-12 with points differential of -83. I guess history would call it another near miss for a club that's sent itself cross-eyed in a mindless pursuit a top-eight finish. By the numbers, a winning record has been required to reach the finals just 21 per cent of the time. There's nothing wrong with a puncher's chance, but James 'Buster' Douglas was at least 28-4 when he got his shot against Mike Tyson in 1990. It makes the "I think they can push for the eight" tips you hear at this time of year not worth the breath it takes to expel them. When more wins than losses isn't even a prerequisite, it's like saying "the sky is blue" or "rugby league journos don't mind a beer." It's fact masquerading as insight. The fact the Titans qualified last season with a 41 per cent win record is not yet a trend, but there are fears it could be the beginning of one. It should at least bring some perspective to the relative success or failure of the teams on either side of them. There's a warranted school of thought that the infamous BBQ at Paul Vaughan's place "de-railed" the Dragons 2021 campaign. After all, they were still in the top eight up until round 20 right? Of course prior to that weekend they'd already copped a 28-6 hiding at the hands of Canterbury, who were running dead last, and two losses to the Tigers who were running 14th. The suggestion they 'almost' made the eight doesn't really hold water. With what the Titans 'achieved' to get there, it wouldn't have been much to write home about if they'd scraped in. That said, it'd be wrong to write off Anthony Griffin's first year as an utter failure. It typically takes several seasons to implement the roster turnover he's managed in 12 months, blooding youth while smoothing out a salary cap badly bent out of shape. That's the point. The whole top-eight discussion leaves very little room for nuance. It's something this column's laid out before, but it's worth rehashing amid the hope that springs at this time of year. The top eight serves various purposes. There's only a handful of teams with genuine title claims in any given season. The rest need to aim for something. It can be just the tonic for long-suffering fanbases who've gone long stretches without seeing their team suit up in September. At least their team's in the top half of the comp. Broadcasters that fund the game don't pay top-dollar for a late-season schedule packed with dead rubbers. Fans don't flock to them with any relish either. For club boards and CEO's, it saves them from making actual decisions. You can hire and fire along that top-eight line without real scrutiny. For coaches, it's a KPI - Key Preservation Indicator. No wonder it leaves many reaching for the band-aids instead of the surgeon's scalpel. There's merit in a top-six system, but that wouldn't be without its faults. The eight is here to stay for the foreseeable future. You quite literally need to draw the line somewhere, but lets look at it for what it is - a dividing line, not a measuring stick.

