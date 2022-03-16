Curiosity, not fear, key to nuclear waste management, UOW expert says

news, latest-news,

The news that radioactive waste from nuclear medicine was being repatriated and stored at Lucas Heights last weekend was met with trepidation by some Illawarra residents. Although radioactive waste could, if stored incorrectly, cause significant harm to health and the environment, it is worth considering nuclear the waste produced by ANSTO is for something essential - nuclear medicine. Professor Michael Lerch, the Head of the School of Physics at the University of Wollongong, said nuclear medicine was used in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer's, two of the leading causes of death in Australia. Read more: How the Illawarra feels about COVID, two years on "Nuclear medicine is a critical component of managing diseases which need to be not just diagnosed but tracked in response to treatment," he said. "It's powerful because it shows us not just where the organ is but whether it's functioning properly, over-functioning or under-functioning in an instant. The isotopes produced at ANSTO are used in many nuclear medicine departments, and it's challenging to produce enough of the necessary isotopes using any other techniques." Unfortunately, like many other things we rely on, the production of isotopes for nuclear medicine results in waste. Under international agreements, Australia must take responsibility for any nuclear waste it produces - an approach Professor Lerch said we could apply to other waste products. "Developing ways to dispose of these materials is critical," he said. "But it's not only these - disposal of other materials, like plastics, is something we must take seriously." He hopes the enquiring minds of today will help find the answers we need in future, and encouraged anyone concerned by the challenges we face dealing with radioactive - and other - waste to stay curious. "We should all educate ourself about things that scare us, and shouldn't feel afraid to ask questions," he said. "Radiation is an important part of life, and comes from within the earth as well as from space. "The fact we can use a little bit to our advantage demonstrates our capacity as humans to use everything in our environment. ANSTO has experts and we only need more of them to face some of the challenges we have." "It's really important we educate and train a workforce capable of continuing excellence in radiation safety for years to come, and that starts with asking questions and learning from primary school onwards." It's also worth comparing the deaths caused by nuclear with deaths caused by other products we rely on. For example, the death rates from accidents and air pollution per terawatt-hour of energy production for coal and oil are 24.6 and 18.4 respectively. Nuclear has a death rate of 0.07 per terawatt, which is more deadly than solar, at 0.02 per terawatt, but not by a lot, according to Our World in Data. To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

