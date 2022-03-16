news, latest-news,

Death can be a taboo topic - but it's one most of us are curious about. After all, it's one of the few guarantees in life. On Friday, March 18, community experts will come together to share their knowledge about death and dying at a free event in Wollongong. 'Demystifying Death' will provide a platform for safe conversations around the topic of death and funerals. Read more: April COVID surge predicted in NSW Speakers include Reverend Miao You, from the Nan Tien Temple, who will discuss Buddhist beliefs and practices in death and funerals. End of life education and death doula Carolyn Vaughan will discuss choices and decisions that can improve the end of life journey. H.Parsons Funeral Director Michelle Murphy will debunk some of the myths around death and funerals. 'Demystifying Death' will be hosted by H.Parsons Funerals at 34 Belmore Street Wollongong from 9am- 12 noon. To register go to Eventbrite and search for " demystifying death".

