A Wollongong woman aged in her 30s has died with COVID-19. The woman had received two doses of the vaccine but had significant underlying health conditions. She was among five COVID-related deaths reported in NSW on Wednesday. Read more: Two years ago today, the Illawarra recorded its first COVID case The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District reported 1830 new cases of the virus: 993 from Wollongong, 447 from Shellharbour, 92 from Kiama and 298 from Shoalhaven. These infections came from 515 positive PCR tests and 1315 positive rapid antigen tests. This represents a significant increase on recent days, but it includes positive cases detected by rapid antigen tests that were registered with Service NSW on Sunday, March 13 and Monday, March 14 but not previously reported due to a data processing issue. These account for about 10,000 of the 30,402 positive cases reported in NSW on Wednesday. Of these, 7654 were detected with PCR tests and 22,748 with RATs. There are currently 1016 COVID cases admitted to hospital, including 36 people in intensive care. Fifteen people are on ventilators. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

