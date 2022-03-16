news, latest-news,

The jury is still out on NAPLAN in the eyes of Wollongong educational leadership expert Dr Paul Kidson. Dr Kidson, an Australian Catholic University educational leadership lecturer, did however concede there were some good changes being proposed. Improvements to NAPLAN, including moving the test to Term 1 and returning results much earlier, will be implemented from 2023 following a review led by NSW. Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said she was pleased that changes were happening in line with the review initiated by NSW in 2019 to make NAPLAN a more effective diagnostic tool. Read more: How this small Illawarra school aced NAPLAN Dr Kidson backed having the test earlier in the year. "Bringing the test earlier has a lot of value, particularly if it is going to provide the data quickly," he said. "The downside potentially is that Term 1 has a fundamental requirement to get the school year up and running and get settled and get into a good groove, and there will be some schools coming into Term 1 who will really be pressed to prepare for that and that's actually not in the spirit of what NAPLAN is about. "Teaching to the test is not a healthy process, so when you bring that into Term 1, there's the potential for it to make Term 1 a little less stable and a little less settled than is beneficial." In addition to these changes, from Term 2 2024 schools will also be able to opt-in to additional assessments for Year 6 and 10 students, starting with Science in 2024, Civics and Citizenship in 2025, and Digital Literacy in 2026. Read more: Illawarra schools resist masks to combat spiralling COVID cases "The best thing about this is they won't be publicly reported," Dr Kidson said. "On face value the lack of comparison on the new My School website is a positive. But it is important to try and stop comparing schools at all. We said we are not comparing schools one on one but we are still having a discourse which says did your school improve really well. "If we start to compare what is happening with my school with the school down the road, wondering which is a better school...it adds an inordinate amount of stress unfairly to students, unfairly to teachers and the principals who have to run those school communities." To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/52d2ec83-0c1e-49a0-922b-cc2ee556cad3.png/r2_0_1020_575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg