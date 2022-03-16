news, latest-news,

One of the Illawarra's smallest schools is celebrating a big NAPLAN win. Lake Heights Public School principal Kieren Corbyn said a relentless focus on student growth and attainment for every child in literacy and numeracy spearheaded the school's NAPLAN success. Mr Corbyn was particularly pleased with the school's 2021 performance in writing and numeracy in both years 3 and 5. Lake Heights' Index of Community Socio-Educational Advantage (ICSEA) is 918, below the national school average of 1000. Twenty-three percent of the school's 134 student cohort has a language background other than English, with 13 per cent of students indigenous. This information features in the My School website which has been updated for 2022 with new data, including the first NAPLAN results and attendance data in two years. Read more: Illawarra schools resist masks to combat spiralling COVID cases For the first time since the start of the pandemic, parents have fresh and relevant NAPLAN data on the My School website to compare their school's performance. The Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA), which administers the literacy and numeracy test, said parents could now contrast their school with others of a similar socio-economic profile. Previously the comparisons were much broader with schools in low-income areas ranked alongside wealthy, established powerhouses. Mr Corbyn said Lake Heights worked hard to punch above its weight. The principal praised his innovative and dedicated teachers and the steadfast support of parents and the school community during these "challenging years". "For us to sort of get these results amidst everything else we've been dealing with at the moment is something that we're really proud of and I'm really grateful to our teaching staff who continue to deliver outstanding and innovative teaching for our students, and to our community who have just supported us relentlessly," Mr Corbyn said. "For us it has just been a relentless focus on student growth and attainment for every child in literacy and numeracy. "We've worked really closely with our department's resource hubs and the associated professional learning suites in literacy and numeracy in particular to ensure best teaching practice. "Our school has also worked closely with departmental programs such as the Primary and Mathematics Specialist Teaching initiative and the accelerator adopted curriculum reform pilot. Read more: If you visit Wollongong ED, here's how long you could be waiting "Our school has been heavily involved over the last 12 to 18 months in these two programs which have really revolutionised our school. "We have also had a really strong intervention program that is quite focused on helping children who need it most. "This program that is largely supported through the [state government's] COVID intensive learning support program, has allowed us to really provide that additional support to kids who need it most and we've also been able to utilise a lot of our local resources to extend those students who were also performing above the expected levels. "For us it really has just been a strong wraparound approach to making sure that our kids continue to grow and we were really proud of them when we saw those results and we are looking forward to see what we can achieve as we get into NAPLAN again this year." NAPLAN tests are slated to be held from May 10-20 this year. To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

