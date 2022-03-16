news, latest-news,

A widespread sea search is underway for a rock fisherman feared swept off the rocks at Kiama. The 34-year-old man Duc Nguyen Ong was reported missing after he failed to return to his Cabramatta home overnight and police have since confirmed that he was seen walking towards the rock ledge at Marsden Headland about noon on Tuesday. Police have been searching for him since yesterday and believed he was travelling in his white Hyundai iLoad with registration ENS 92C. Read more: Man charged with stealing watches worth over $20k from Warilla shop Duc was last seen leaving his home in Longfield Street, Cabramatta about 10am on Tuesday. Personal possessions, including fishing gear, have been found on the rocks and on Wednesday morning police found the man's car parked at the site. The man's anguished and distressed family are at headland anxiously waiting for news. A widespread search is now underway involving multiple agencies, including Kiama council life guards and Surf Life Saving NSW. Local police, Marine Area Command and the PolAir chopper are also on scene, as is the Westpac Life Saver Rescue helicopter, State Emergency Service and Marine Rescue NSW crews from Shellharbour, Port Kembla and Shoalhaven. Duc is yet to be found. He is described as being of Asian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, of thin build, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt, black shorts, and work boots. Meanwhile, the body of a Victorian fisherman who went missing off Beecroft Peninsula, east of Currarong, has still not been recovered. The 24-year-old went missing from the popular Mermaid Inlet, east of the Currarong township on February 28. The initial searches were called off due to wild weather conditions and then the East Coast Low and subsequent flooding put paid to further searches. It is understood police divers will search the area when the surf conditions quieten down. More to come. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

