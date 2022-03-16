news, latest-news,

Illawarra coach Heath Sangster was bracing for another thriller, but a dominant second half ensured the Open representative team took out a third straight South Coast Regional League title. After only beating Queanbeyan by one in the preliminary rounds, the grand final showdown was building towards a gripping end, but Illawarra marched away with a 39-29 after a stunning final quarter performance. It was the resistance of goalkeeper Holly Wilson, defender Donna Fearon and centre Holly Furlong which set the platform, while captain Nerida Sutton was a standout throughout the tournament. Read more: Shellharbour's James Bell ready to launch Sydney Swans AFL premiership bid "We were really composed in the earlier game against them and I think that really helped in the final," Sangster said. "It was a pretty close contest, we'd fall behind and peg them back and then they'd fight back against us. "But we were just really consistent in making sure we scored off our centres and create pressure and turnovers off theirs. "This is the second year they've gone through unbeaten, so I'm excited for them." In a further boost for the region, Illawarra's under 17 representatives thrashed Shoalhaven 62-29 in the third place playoff. Read more: Captain's call with AJ Ogilvy: Road battle can wait, Hawks need to deliver on home court The junior team had gone by to Queanbeyan by eight goals in the semi-finals. Southern Highlands took out the division two and three tournaments at the regional tournament. Sangster's focus now turns to the Shoalhaven carnival, before Illawarra chase another top 10 finish at the NSW competition. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

