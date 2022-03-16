news, latest-news,

There's nothing like the feel of a book for Lifeline volunteer Lyn Stefen, and no way an electronic device can compare. Ms Stefen, 67, has been sorting through the more than 85,000 books which have gathered at the Illawarra Sports Stadium in Berkeley for the return of the popular Lifeline Book Fair. "Books are there, you can open them, or look at the cover and imagine what's inside," she said. "It's the feel of them, the smell of them, that you don't get on a computer." Cancelled for the past two years like everything else, the fair is back with a stadium full of donations ready to go. Read more: Two Sisters cafe up for sale as owners move on Ms Stefen, an avid reader, likes to help the community and also doesn't mind grabbing a few volumes when she has the chance. "I love books and I tend to buy a lot of books from there," she said. "I really like to paint and the worst place I could have found myself today was sorting the art section. I've picked up a few more from there." Lifeline South Coast CEO Renee Green said this was the group's major fundraiser. "Every dollar that we raise at our book fairs goes straight to supporting our crisis support line and local suicide prevention services," she said. "People know that when they come in and grab a handful of books, if they spend around $25, that's a life-changing call." The Lifeline Book Fair is on from 9am Friday, Saturday and Sunday. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/c2c9e220-ee27-4b4e-8458-d3aa8897a068.jpg/r0_323_5472_3415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg