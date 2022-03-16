sport, dragons-den, jack-bird, dragons, st-george-illawarra, nrl, anthony-griffin, tariq-sims

He took the long route to finally pulling on a Dragons jumper in the NRL and Jack Bird's preference is to stay in the red v beyond this season, the off-contract star revealing he and the club are back at the negotiating table. The Berkeley product returned to Wollongong last season on a deal heavily subsidised by his former club Brisbane, who signed the now 26-year-old on a mammoth $4 million deal ahead of the 2018 season. The Dragons tabled a two-year contract worth in excess of $1 million at the end of 2021, but subsequently pulled it when Bird didn't immediately bite on the deal. It's seen the former NSW Origin rep attract interest from Parramatta and expansion club The Dolphins, but the centre-cum-back-rower has informed Wayne Bennett he has no appetite for a return to Queensland. Talks with the Eels have also not advanced, with Bird stating his priority is to secure a deal that keeps him in Wollongong. "The talks are back in action now and I have made it clear I want to stay here and be here in the long run," Bird said. "I have always made it clear I want to stay at the Dragons. I am back home with my family and friends. Hopefully we can come to a decision in the next few weeks. "[Reports] have made me look selfish and greedy, but it wasn't about money. I have only spoken to [Brad Arthur] once, but like every other player they talk to different clubs. "I keep in contact with Wayne every now and then but nothing to do with Dolphins. It's just part of the game. "You have to try and get the best deal you can get. I am getting older now and have obviously had some bad injuries." Bird isn't the only star with a clouded future in Wollongong, with Tariq Sims again left out of the Dragons 17 for Friday's clash with Penrith. Read more: In the fair dinkum stakes, top eight ain't that great A shift to Melbourne for 2023 is reportedly a done deal after the Dragons opted against re-signing him beyond this season. His omission from the Dragons 17 over the opening two rounds has sparked whispers he could make an immediate move. Coach Anthony Griffin told Nine on Wednesday that the 32-year-old simply "needs minutes" in reserve grade following an injury disrupted preseason. Dragons skipper Ben Hunt will be sad to see the well-liked veteran depart, but hopes his exit won't be expedited. "It's hard [to see Sims go], I've seen it happen a lot through my career," Hunt said. "It's the way the game is at the moment, it's more of a business than a heartfelt thing. It's the tough [decisions], it happens all the time. "It's just the way it is but I'm definitely keen on having Tariq here and playing well for us this year. "He's an excellent player and he's proven that throughout his career. He deserves to get a start and play for the red v." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/e1f99c26-1b94-48ab-b332-53a7d0060594.jpg/r0_73_3938_2298_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg