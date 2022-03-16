Documenting the war to create peace: Editorial

subscribers-only,

For George Gittoes and his wife, Hellen Rose, going to the front line in Ukraine isn't a choice. It's a compulsion driven by Gittoes' life work exposing the atrocities of war. At 72, the painter, photographer and filmmaker has seen his fair share of war, including documenting the bombing of Baghdad, genocide in Rwanda and civil war in Somalia. And he's not ready for a quiet retirement. Travelling with only the clothes on their back and suitcases full of camera gear, the couple plan to meet with a network of filmmakers and students. They will help them document the invasion and share it with the world. As we in Australia log off for the weekend on Friday, the couple will be flying to Poland before finding a route into Ukraine. It's difficult to imagine the fear and anticipation they must feel-two peace-loving people who are compelled to fight against the invasion with their creativity. Gittoes summed it up: "To have people there with cameras and pens - communicators like us - is more important than guns and weapons." And while they are no adrenaline junkies, Gittoes can handle himself in combat. He knows how to disarm a predator with an AK-47, and his aim with a gun is impeccable. Let's hope he never needs to use it. We wish George and Hellen the safest of trips. Come back safe and sound. - Gayle Tomlinson Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

