Shellharbour Blue Water Classic on at Shell Cove marina

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait and Tackle at Corrimal reported there have been some big blue and striped marlin around after all the recent rain and swells. March is historically known for the start of the big blue season on our part of the east coast and so far, it hasn't disappointed as it seems the offshore dirty water (at last report) was clearing up anywhere from 80 to 100 fathoms. With light easterlies puffing in all week, we should probably see it clear up further inshore so fingers crossed for the smaller trailer boats so they can get some billfish action too. The inaugural Shellharbour Blue Water Classic will run this weekend out of the new Shell Cove marina so it will be interesting to see what results come in. In close, the snapper have been on fire of late in the dirty water, with plenty of good sized fish coming in from both the boat based crews and the land based guys. While it is not a regular occurrence, it seems one day the reds will be on fire then the next, it will shut down, so perhaps it can be put down to the dirty water moving offshore then the easterlies bringing it back closer to the coast but the better fishing has been in the dirty water. The better fish have all come from the shallows and in the first couple of days after the bump subsided but in saying that, there were some nice fish landed Wednesday morning which was like a glass out in only 12m of water. There is plenty of debris in the water so skippers will have to have their wits about them with big tree branches and water tanks been seen over the last couple of days and even a big gas bottle so if venturing out make sure you keep your head on a swivel for the debris. Reminders for the Kiama GFC Kiama Blowhole Big Fish Classic on April 2 and 3 at Kiama Harbour. Go to kiamagfc.com.au and the Pirtek Fishing Challenge on April 23 and 24. For all the info and how to enter go to pirtekfishingchallenge.com.au. Shellharbour Game Fishing Glub's Blue Water Classic is on today and this weekend with tournament base at Shell Cove Marina Apart from the heaviest blue marlin over 220 kilos carrying a cool $50k in prizemoney, the emphasis for most of the other prizes are tilted towards capture, tag and release to show a serious commitment to the preservation of future fish stocks. Boat traffic both at the Marina and the Shellharbour village ramp will be increased so a little patience, courtesy will make it easier for all concerned. Full details and entry details at shellharbourgamefishing.com.au/services-4. The massive prize list has been assembled from a wide range of local state and national sponsors including the Marina itself, J and J Vac, Yates family, Next Level Marine, Ohana Gaffs, 21st Century Plumbing to name just a few. Finally with a decent break in the recent weather, it was great to see members of Gerringong Hotel Fishing Club out fishing over the weekend for their March competition. Results in deep sea section saw Rory Bennett table eight fish for 13.12 kilos and beach/rock division went to Jason Stalgis. Estuary winner was Vince Stalgis with Brice Ray and Paul Cronin reunners-up and the biggest fish of the was a snapper of 3.13 kilos by Rory Bennett. Ocean Beach Hotel Fishing Club members are reminded the Friday night raffles are back on and your monthly competition is this weekend, with the weigh-in on Sunday from 1pm. Crab fishing is a popular pastime in NSW and both blue swimmer and mud crabs are delicious on the table. Targeting them is another great way to relax and explore the amazing bays and estuaries on offer. Some helpful hint on increasing your catch include not setting your traps in areas of high boat traffic or navigation channels - think about whether your float and crab gear may impede the safe movement of boats and also the underwater noise they make. A suggested bait rule is estuary species for estuary crabs, but the humble chicken necks and chicken frames work surprisingly well. Follow local rules on size, bag limits and know how to label your gear correctly with the letters CT (crab trap) or HN (hoop net), initial and surname, year of birth and postcode clearly written on the float. It is an offence to interfere or lift anyone else's traps that you may come across and penalties apply. Recreational crab fishing guidelines and information are available at bit.ly/35G2ZZY. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/8de9b046-98ba-4a6d-a083-072894c0ba59.jpg/r0_349_2610_1824_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg