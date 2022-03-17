community, St Patrick's Day, St Paddy's Day, Dicey Riley's Hotel, Dicey Riley's Hotel Wollongong, Where to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Wollongong, Guninness, Where serves Guinness in Wollongong, St Patrick's day celebrations in the Illawarra

Illawarra residents have decked themselves out in green and raised a pint of Guinness to celebrate St Patrick's Day on Thursday. Wollongong's Irish pub Dicey Riley's Hotel in Crown Street opened two hours early, at 8am, to serve a traditional Irish breakfast to patrons. Regulars, decked out in green from head to toe, sat down to a hearty breakfast, which was washed down by a Guinness or two. Read more: Search for missing fisherman Duc Nguyen Ong to continue at Kiama Hotel manager Laura Valencic said starting St Patrick's Day with an Irish breakfast was a tradition for some customers. "We have a lot of Irish people who live in the area come in for breakfast," she said. "We might not see them again all year but we see them on St Patrick's Day." Among those celebrating was Frank McKeown, who said he was at Dicey Riley's "to drink Guinness". "I'm Scottish, but my ancestors are originally from Ireland," Mr McKeown said. He is planning to continue his celebrations this weekend, heading to Sydney for the St Patrick's Day parade on Sunday. Also enjoying the occasion was Breda Love, who moved to Australia from Cloughjordan in County Tipperary about 40 years ago. She was joined by her husband Nick and daughter Kathleen. "Because I'm Irish, because I came from there, and I have a group of people that love celebrating with me," she said. Breakfast will be served all day at Dicey Riley's, while the bistro will offer other traditional Irish fare later in the day, including Irish stew and Guinness pie. There is non-stop music and live entertainment throughout the day, with a performance by Irish dancers at 12.30pm. Live bands, including an Irish folk band, will perform, with Mountain Dew Band kicking off at 1pm, followed by Achtung Baby (U2 Tribute) at 4pm and The Skarntz from 7pm . Entry is free all day. Ms Valencic said while Guinness was the beverage of choice on St Paddy's Day, they will also serve plenty of Kilkenny, a cream ale, and Bulmers Irish cider, while many patrons will enjoy an Irish whiskey later in the day, with Jameson's the preferred tipple. Se said it was hard to know how many people would visit the pub today, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, but guaranteed it would be a fun-filled day. "Come on down to Dicey's," she said. "The Guinness and the Kilkenny is flowing all day long." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

