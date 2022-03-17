news, latest-news,

Twelve-year-old Jacob Piffarelli says he doesn't want any other child to go through the pain he experienced watching two of his closest family members die from cancer. The Albion Park boy lost his dad, Lorito, in September 2019 to neuroendocrine cancer in 2019. And just over a year later, his grandma Allinka died of blood cancer on Christmas Eve 2020. "I'm doing the World's Greatest Shave for other people, that should never lose their loved ones," he said. "I don't want any other child to go through the same feeling and the hard times of losing a loved one." Due to shave his head on Friday, Jacob has already smashed through his target of $2500 and expects to raise more when his school, Mount Terry Public School, holds a fundraiser next week. His mum, Violeta, said she was proud Jacob had found a way to help other people. Read more: Volkanovski makes his mark as renamed pub begins serving AV Lager "His dad and grandma were sick for a long time, they were diagnosed six months apart when he was only two years old," she said. "Jacob and his older brother Luka watched them both go through chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and lose their hair and go through all those hard times. "By doing this, we want to encourage other people going through hard times to keep fighting, and be strong." Also taking part in the annual Leukaemia Foundation fundraiser this year is Joe Alves, a Berkeley resident who has raised $240,000 through the World's Greatest Shave over 24 years. "I started when it first came up, back in the 90s, because I had really long hair at the time and someone dared me to cut it, and I said 'alright, if you're willing to give me some money, I'll do it right now'," he said. From there, his fundraising efforts grew, and he is known for holding an annual charity event - including a raffle and auction - at Warrawong's Portuguese Club. Read more: Illawarra hits highest daily COVID-19 case tally in almost two months In 2016, he was recognised at a special Leukaemia Foundation Top Fundraisers award ceremony, and recently even COVID and his own health issues have not stopped Mr Alves from raising thousands of dollars. About three years ago, after his radiation treatment for an abnormal blood vessel formation in his brain went wrong, Mr Alves spent about 18 months in hospital and now uses a wheelchair because his blood circulation is affected. "Three years ago I was at Figtree hospital while the fundraiser was on, and I asked to be excused for about three hours on the night," he said. "I had over 250 people there, and I did the auction and we raised $20,000." "I want to keep doing it because I think that it doesn't matter who you are, there is always someone worse than you." "If you can do anything to help, then why not? All I have to do is annoy people with emails and get some sponsors - it's an easy way of helping someone who needs it." This year, Mr Alves will hold a lunch event on March 27 at the Portuguese Club. Money raised from World's Greatest Shave funds blood cancer research and free support through the Leukaemia Foundation.

