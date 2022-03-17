news, latest-news,

Jessica Hull is confident her time spent racing and training on indoor tracks on the US College circuit has set her up for a successful World Indoor Athletics Championships. The Albion Park talent will contest the 3000 metres event at this weekend's competition in Belgrade, Hull to step on to the track early on Saturday morning (AEDT). Read more: Free ticket for taste of Wolves' A-League future There she will race in front of thousands of screaming fans, the noise reverberating throughout Stark Arena. The 25-year-old spent four seasons racing for the University of Oregon before remaining in the States and joining Nike's professional squad. Hull claimed a number of NCAA Indoor titles while at college and the tracks have continued to play a key role in training during the brutal north-western winters. Temperatures in Portland have plummeted to as low as -6 degrees celsius in recent weeks, forcing the athletes inside. "Jess has a lot of experience on the indoor track," father Simon said. "She enjoys it, the tight corners, the angle of the banks, it suits her style. "It's different to outdoors, where you're positioned on the track. You can gain momentum on the banks if you come around in the right position, like a velodrome. "She's going over there to have a crack and we'll see what she can pull out." Hull enters this weekend's World Championships in promising form, having set an Australian record in the indoor 3000m event in January. While she lines up in a talented field, Hull is the fifth-fastest qualifier, based on seasons best. The African contingent will be tough to beat, but the Illawarra runner enters as a medal contender. "She's in decent shape," Simon said. "She's pretty confident she's going to run well and excited to give it a crack. "The Africans are crazy fast, but if she has the chance, Jess will take them down. Hopefully she gets out there, competes well and it sets her up for a good summer season." While determined to achieve an outstanding result, Hull recognises Saturday's race is a stepping stone to bigger goals. The athlete will return home next week for the Australian Championships before she turns her focus to the Outdoor World Championships and Commonwealth Games during the northern winter. The indoor event provides both an opportunity to gauge her fitness levels and another chance to take on the best in the world. "This is a good lead up race to prepare for outdoor nationals," Simon said. "She'll come home, then prepare for world outdoors in July. "She'll bust some rust this weekend, let it rip and we'll see what she can do." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

