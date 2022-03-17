Wollongong lights up for Harmony Week

news, latest-news,

Harmony Week begins on Sunday, and plenty of activities to celebrate will be on offer in Wollongong. From March 20-27 the historic Breakwater Lighthouse in Wollongong Harbour will be illuminated the traditional harmony colour orange to draw attention to the Illawarra's proud history of welcoming migrants to the region, social cohesion and community harmony. To mark the beginning of Harmony Week, multicultural community leaders, members of parliament and representatives of the Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra (MCCI) and SCARF will come together at the Harbour on Sunday at 7.30pm. Read more: Search for missing fisherman Duc Nguyen Ong to continue at Kiama "Harmony week celebrates inclusion, respect and belonging, and marks the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination," said MCCI CEO Chris Lacey. "The Illawarra has welcomed migrants for generations and our diversity is an asset for our community. "The lighthouse is a symbol of hope and safety." Nan Tien Temple will host a group meditation, prayer for world peace and multicultural performances in celebration of Harmony Week on March 19 from 11am. Attendees are encouraged to wear the traditional clothes of their culture, and bring a small gift that represents their culture. Illawrra Multicultural Services, Community Hubs Wollongong and Merrigong Theatre Co will host a family fun event on March 24 from 10am at Wollongong Town Hall. Attendees are encouraged to bring a plate of food to share. There are also free Multicultural Seniors Festival events coming up this month. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

