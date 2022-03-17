Aussie title just the beginning for Campbell

news, latest-news, tywarna-campbell, grange-old-school, grange-high-performance, grange-boxing

Opportunities at a do-over are rare in professional sport, but Wollongong slugger Tywarna Campbell grabbed hers by the throat to claim the Australian Super-featherweight title last weekend. Campbell earned the strap with a unanimous decision victory over tough Novocastrian Jessica Adams, claiming all eight rounds one one card, and seven on the two others in a convincing display. It came after their first bout for the same title in December ended in a majority draw, with Campbell making the better adjustments to snatch the rematch. "It was definitely a bit of revenge. We fought last year and it was definitely a close fight and, being a draw, I wanted to get that one back," Campbell said. "It was a bit different but I probably found the preparation easier in way, just because I knew what expect and I knew what to train for. I definitely made some changes and I think the scorecards showed that." It's a second notable title in her first three professional outings having claimed the NSW featherweight title on debut in June last year. Read more: Volkanovski makes his mark as renamed pub begins serving VA lager It's left a quick mark on the pro ranks for the 22-year-old after a stellar amateur career that saw her claim multiple state and national titles as well as represent Australia at world championship level. "It's a definitely a different ball game," she said. "You're going from a sprint to a marathon but enjoy it more and I feel I suit the pro style more than the amatuers. I had some time off when I finished in the amateurs but we're here, we're back and here to stay. "I just want to keep fighting now, make my way through the rankings, get my name known, and hopefully get that world-title shot." Having been trained by her father, and veteran pro, Adrian through her amateur and early professional days, Campbell's added Grange High Performance head trainer Anthony Redward to her team. "[Redward's] been great, I feel like it's helped us as a team, all of us working together," Campbell said. "Dad's definitely still there, he'll always be there, but it's good to have another set of eyes and ears telling you what to do." Redward, who brought the famous Grange brand to Wollongong 12 months ago, says the quick adjustments between fights show why his charge is on a fast upward trajectory. "There was a lot learned from a draw," Redward said. "Going into the first fight we didn't know anything about Jessica Adams. It was more a case of learning on the go and doing what Tywarna does best. "Jessica presented a really good fight and did some things Tywarna had probably never seen before. Getting a draw just showed the quality of the fight. "Coming into the second fight we sort of knew what to expect but knew they'd do some different things as well. "[Tywarna] wasn't dominated inside, but it was definitely a factor in the first fight and we wanted that to be different. "We just changed some things that played with her head and got her to step up. She came out in the second fight and her inside work was perfect. "Our prep, our plan and Tywarna's effort in camp was exemplary and it all showed in the fight." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

