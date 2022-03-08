Helping those who need it

Melinda Griffiths, lawyers, Personal injury, compensation

At Melinda Griffiths Lawyers, they aim to make a difference in the lives of the community they serve. Chief operating officer Narelle Hawken said they want to be a voice for those that don't have one and help them seek the compensation to which they are entitled. With their "No Win No Fee" policy for all personal injury matters, they hope to ensure that anyone can get the legal assistance and support they deserve. The team are very excited to now have offices in Wollongong and Campbelltown, the second of which opens in mid-March. The firm specialises in legal matters relating to Abuse, including Institutional and Historical, as well as Workers Compensation, Medical Negligence, Motor Vehicle Accident claims, Total Permanent Disablement (TPD) claims and all other Personal Injury matters. Melinda Griffiths started the business on her own in January 2019 and finished her first year with four staff. Some three years later - and after some impressive growth - the firm now has 25 professional and support staff, dedicated to client satisfaction. Ms Hawken said their success was due to the work ethic, expertise and customer-focused strategies of Melinda and her dedicated team. Melinda's dedication and empathetic approach to her clients is endearing and rewarding to all of those around her. "We also have Narla, a female therapy dog, who provides emotional support to clients," Ms Hawken said. "Because of Melinda's success, we have needed to increase our staff to 25, and this is due to their heavy client-customer satisfaction and referral base. "My role is to help deliver Melinda's values and to create a collaborative and transparent culture of inclusiveness. With six lawyers, six law clerks and a team of 13 management, paralegal, administrative, and operational assistants, the depth now allows for progression and a collaborative operation enabling future growth and development. "And Melinda has more than 25 years' experience in Personal Injury and is an Accredited Specialist in Personal Injury." Ms Hawken said as an inclusive equitable firm they are keen to encourage their female staff members to "progress, feel equal and be involved in all of our community engagements". "Our staff are empathetic and provide a safe environment for our abuse and compensation clients and that is definitely one of our strong points," Ms Hawken said. "All I can say is watch this space. When our second office opens in the Macarthur region later this month it will be led by our Associate Natalie Butcher, who is very experienced in her field and a fabulous leader in the Personal Injury space."

Helping those who need it

